Dad will 'handle everything': Teen after speeding Mini kills 3

The victims were returning home after having tea at a nearby shop when the accident occurred around 2:00am at Nedumbassery.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev, was taken into custody and booked for culpable homicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police suspect he was under the influence of intoxicating substances at the time of the accident.