Dad will 'handle everything': Teen after speeding Mini kills 3
What's the story
A speeding Mini Cooper rammed into a scooter near Kochi airport in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Sunday, killing three people. The victims were identified as Devika (21) from Wayanad, Gopika (22) from Palakkad, and Ijaz (21) from Karnataka. Eyewitnesses reported that after being confronted by locals, the teenage driver allegedly said his father would "handle everything" regarding the incident, India Today reported.
Legal proceedings
Driver booked for culpable homicide
The victims were returning home after having tea at a nearby shop when the accident occurred around 2:00am at Nedumbassery.
The driver of the Mini Cooper, 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev, was taken into custody and booked for culpable homicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police suspect he was under the influence of intoxicating substances at the time of the accident.
Eyewitness account
Eyewitness account
According to Hindustan Times, an eyewitness named Salim recalled hearing a loud noise and rushing to the scene. He said locals stopped the vehicle and confronted Sajeev, who allegedly said his father would "handle everything."
Priyad, a colleague of the deceased, also spoke about the incident. He said he saw the Mini Cooper speeding past him before hearing a loud sound and seeing his friends on the road.
Ongoing investigation
Sajeev's medical examination underway
Sajeev has been taken for a medical examination to confirm if he was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Blood test reports are awaited.
A forensic examination of the car is also underway.
Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police K S Sudarsan said police patrolling will be intensified near the airport to prevent such accidents in future.