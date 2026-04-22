Teen stabbed to death Monday in Mahindra Park northwest Delhi
India
A 17-year-old boy lost his life after being stabbed by a group of four to five people in Mahindra Park, northwest Delhi, on Monday night.
He was out with a friend on his father's motorcycle when the attackers stopped them and chased him down, despite his efforts to get away.
Police probe enmity and review CCTV
The boy collapsed after running a short distance and was taken to the hospital, but sadly did not make it.
Police suspect personal enmity might be behind the attack and are checking CCTV footage from the area to track down those involved.
The investigation is ongoing.