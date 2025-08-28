Teenage pregnancies spike in Karnataka; state government takes action

To fight this worrying trend, Karnataka 's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao is rolling out awareness drives and stricter enforcement against early marriages. The government also cleared a new bill in 2025 making it illegal to engage minors for marriage. Plus, a special squad called "Akka Force"—women police officers and NCC cadets—is stepping up to prevent child marriages and support vulnerable teens.

Health risks and stigma

Experts point out that teenage pregnancies can put both mothers and babies at risk due to health complications like anemia or preterm birth—and stigma only makes things harder.

That's why the state is focusing on better healthcare access and education for adolescent girls as part of its public health push.