Teenager, 17, gang-raped at Astha Kunj Park, 3 arrested

A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped at Astha Kunj Park in Delhi between 7:15pm and 8pm on Monday.

Three men, Asif, Hemant, and Mahesh, allegedly pretended to be police officers to separate her from her friend and then took her to isolated spots in the park.

Police are also checking if Hemant's past behavior, which led to his being removed from a gym around a month ago after complaints from women about his behavior, is connected.