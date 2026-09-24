Teenager, 17, gang-raped at Astha Kunj Park, 3 arrested
A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped at Astha Kunj Park in Delhi between 7:15pm and 8pm on Monday.
Three men, Asif, Hemant, and Mahesh, allegedly pretended to be police officers to separate her from her friend and then took her to isolated spots in the park.
Police are also checking if Hemant's past behavior, which led to his being removed from a gym around a month ago after complaints from women about his behavior, is connected.
Victim recall and CCTV identify suspects
Police reviewed footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras, and the girl's account, including her recall of the suspects' physical descriptions, nicknames, complexion and clothes, helped identify them.
One of them was injured during arrest.
The case has highlighted major safety gaps in the park, like poor lighting and no cameras in secluded areas.
All three are now in judicial custody as police dig into their backgrounds.