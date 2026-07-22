Teesta Stage VI tunnel methane blast kills 15, 10 missing
India
A methane explosion at the Teesta Stage VI Hydel Project tunnel in South Sikkim has left 15 workers dead and 10 still missing since July 20.
Rescue teams are struggling to reach survivors because of toxic gasses, thick mud, and pitch darkness inside the tunnel.
Gasses and mud hamper NDRF rescue
High levels of methane and carbon monoxide are making it risky for rescuers, who have to use special breathing gear just to get inside.
Muddy floors, caused by broken drainage pipes, are slowing things down even more.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Coal India Limited are leading the search, determined to find those still missing despite all the challenges.