Tehseen Poonawalla says Delhi Police put him under house arrest
India
Activist Tehseen Poonawalla claims Delhi Police placed him under house arrest at his home on August 1, just before he was set to start a solo march and hunger strike against the government's E20 fuel policy.
He says officers showed up around 9:30am and stopped him from leaving for his planned walk to Gandhi Smriti.
Poonawalla warns E20 harms older vehicles
Poonawalla, who's been vocal about the downsides of E20 gasoline (a 20% ethanol blend), argues it harms older vehicles and raises maintenance costs.
He said police didn't give any written order for his detention, telling him they feared too many people might join his protest.
He also accused authorities of blocking media access and using Internet jammers near his home, but added that he plans to keep fighting for people's rights.