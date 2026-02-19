Tej Pratap Yadav gets court exemption in land-for-jobs scam
Tej Pratap Yadav has officially been charged with corruption, conspiracy, and cheating in the high-profile land-for-jobs scam.
The case centers on claims that, while Lalu Prasad Yadav was Railway Minister, railway jobs were handed out to people who weren't eligible—in exchange for cheap land or gifts given to the family.
78 people were named in the CBI probe
The CBI's probe named 78 people (including 30 railway officials) and uncovered a hard disk listing 1,458 candidates linked to Yadav's family.
Key aides Bhola Yadav, R.K. Mahajan, and Prem Chand Gupta were called out as co-conspirators who helped secure land for these jobs.
Charges were framed in January; reports differ on the number of accused charged, with some accounts saying 41 and others higher; others were let off or have passed away since the case began.
Tej Pratap now has court exemption and can attend future hearings online.