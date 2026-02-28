Tejas skips Vayu Shakti due to minor technical issue
India
A Tejas fighter jet had a minor technical issue on the ground at Naliya Airbase on February 7, but the pilot is totally fine and didn't need to eject.
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh reassured everyone that while the jet was damaged, the entire aircraft fleet is still operational—with extra safety checks in place.
The Tejas skipped this year's Vayu Shakti event as a precaution.
HAL, IAF working together to resolve situation
HAL called it just a small technical glitch, not a crash. They're working with the Air Force to sort things out.
While Tejas jets have had incidents before (like in 2024 and at Dubai Airshow 2025), the latter incident triggered a formal inquiry and global scrutiny.
The team remains committed to keeping pilots safe and jets ready for action.