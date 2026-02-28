Tejas skips Vayu Shakti due to minor technical issue India Feb 28, 2026

A Tejas fighter jet had a minor technical issue on the ground at Naliya Airbase on February 7, but the pilot is totally fine and didn't need to eject.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh reassured everyone that while the jet was damaged, the entire aircraft fleet is still operational—with extra safety checks in place.

The Tejas skipped this year's Vayu Shakti event as a precaution.