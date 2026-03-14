Telangana: 100 stray dogs poisoned to death in village

Tensions between animal rights groups, local authorities

Investigations revealed villagers had earlier complained about stray dogs attacking their cattle.

This incident has pushed Telangana's stray dog death toll to around 1,300 since December 2025, with at least 500 confirmed stray dog deaths in the state, most of which are reported to have been caused by poisoning or lethal injections.

Similar cases have popped up in other districts too, often linked to officials trying to fulfill pre-election promises about handling strays.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions between animal rights groups and local authorities over how to manage street dogs responsibly.