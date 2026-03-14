Telangana: 100 stray dogs poisoned to death in village
Nearly 100 stray dogs were reportedly poisoned with lethal injections in Abbapur village, Jagtial district.
Animal activist A Goutham filed a complaint against the local sarpanch and other officials, accusing them of being behind the act.
Activists later found dog carcasses dumped in a pit, which clearly violates animal cruelty laws.
Police registered an FIR/case against the accused village officials, and investigations are ongoing.
Tensions between animal rights groups, local authorities
Investigations revealed villagers had earlier complained about stray dogs attacking their cattle.
This incident has pushed Telangana's stray dog death toll to around 1,300 since December 2025, with at least 500 confirmed stray dog deaths in the state, most of which are reported to have been caused by poisoning or lethal injections.
Similar cases have popped up in other districts too, often linked to officials trying to fulfill pre-election promises about handling strays.
The situation highlights ongoing tensions between animal rights groups and local authorities over how to manage street dogs responsibly.