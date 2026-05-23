Telangana heatwave deaths: Government announces ₹4 lakh ex gratia

Telangana is reeling under severe heatwave conditions, which have claimed the lives of 16 people across seven districts. The state government has announced an ex gratia payment of ₹4 lakh to the families of each victim. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy made the announcement during an emergency review meeting on Saturday.

District impact 4 deaths in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district The heatwave has been particularly severe in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, which reported four deaths. Warangal Urban, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad districts have recorded three fatalities each. Jogulamba Gadwal, Rangareddy, and Suryapet districts reported one death each. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that these conditions are likely to continue for another three days.

Emergency response Emergency measures taken by state government In light of the severe weather conditions, Telangana's government has taken several emergency measures. Drinking water, buttermilk, and Oral rehydration solution (ORS) distribution points have been set up at bus stands, markets, busy roads, and labor congregation points. The state has also ensured that emergency medical services are on standby for immediate treatment of heatstroke cases.

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