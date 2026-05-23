Telangana heatwave deaths: Government announces ₹4 lakh ex gratia
What's the story
Telangana is reeling under severe heatwave conditions, which have claimed the lives of 16 people across seven districts. The state government has announced an ex gratia payment of ₹4 lakh to the families of each victim. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy made the announcement during an emergency review meeting on Saturday.
District impact
4 deaths in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district
The heatwave has been particularly severe in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, which reported four deaths. Warangal Urban, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad districts have recorded three fatalities each. Jogulamba Gadwal, Rangareddy, and Suryapet districts reported one death each. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that these conditions are likely to continue for another three days.
Emergency response
Emergency measures taken by state government
In light of the severe weather conditions, Telangana's government has taken several emergency measures. Drinking water, buttermilk, and Oral rehydration solution (ORS) distribution points have been set up at bus stands, markets, busy roads, and labor congregation points. The state has also ensured that emergency medical services are on standby for immediate treatment of heatstroke cases.
Public advisory
Government appeals to arrange drinking water for birds, animals
Minister Reddy has advised the public to stay indoors between 11:00am and 4:00pm unless necessary. He also asked officials to take extra precautions for agricultural laborers, construction workers, and road workers who are exposed to prolonged outdoor heat. The government has also appealed to local authorities and residents to arrange drinking water for birds and animals through water troughs in villages and urban areas.