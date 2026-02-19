Telangana: 20 passengers injured as APSRTC bus flips over
India
An APSRTC bus heading from Hyderabad to Anantapur flipped over on early hours of Thursday (around 4am on February 19, 2026) in Jogulamba Gadwal district, leaving 20 people hurt. Luckily, everyone survived.
Police say the driver lost control while taking a left turn.
Driver detained for questioning
The driver, Jairam, has been detained for questioning—early reports suggest he might have been drowsy.
All injured passengers were quickly taken to nearby hospitals and are stable.
Police have registered a case and are investigating what went wrong and who's responsible.