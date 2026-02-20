Telangana: 28 schoolgirls hospitalized after eating boiled eggs
On Wednesday night, 28 girls from Kasturba Gandhi Girls's School hostel in Medak district, Telangana landed in the hospital after eating boiled eggs for dinner.
Many started feeling sick with vomiting and uneasiness, leading to a quick dash to the hospital.
123 students have taken ill due to food poisoning
13 of the girls were stable but 15 are still under observation as doctors keep a close eye on them.
This isn't an isolated case—At least 123 students have taken ill due to food poisoning in Telangana.
It's raising serious questions about food safety in school hostels across the state.
If you're living in a hostel or know someone who is, this hits close to home.
With repeated cases like these—some involving contaminated rice and dal—it's clear that better checks on food quality are urgently needed to keep students safe.