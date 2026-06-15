Telangana ACB arrests MPDO, son and panchayat officer accepting ₹45,000

Officials previously accepted ₹30,000 and ₹25,000

Turns out, this wasn't the first time: the same officials had already taken ₹30,000 and ₹25,000 from the same person before.

This latest payment was handed over by the officer's son as part of getting approval for mortgaging land.

The ACB seized the cash during their operation and presented all three accused before a special judge.

The investigation's still ongoing, shining another light on corruption issues in local government offices.