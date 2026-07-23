Telangana ACB uncovers alleged ₹100-150cr assets of Mutyam Venkata Ramana
The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) just uncovered assets allegedly worth an estimated ₹100-₹150 crore during raids on Mutyam Venkata Ramana, a divisional engineer at the state's Renewable Energy Development Corporation.
The searches, part of an ongoing corruption probe, targeted multiple properties tied to Ramana.
Ramana's wife-linked firms developed 10 apartments
Officials found four flats, two commercial buildings, and 10 under-construction apartments, with the 10 under-construction apartments developed through four construction firms registered in Ramana's wife's name.
They also detected over two kilograms of gold, bank deposits worth ₹52.02 lakh, vehicles, and pricey household items.
And this isn't his first brush with trouble: back in 2019, Ramana was caught taking a bribe and had cash plus gold seized too.
He'll be facing a special judge as investigations continue.