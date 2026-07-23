Telangana ACB uncovers alleged ₹100-150cr assets of Mutyam Venkata Ramana

Officials found four flats, two commercial buildings, and 10 under-construction apartments, with the 10 under-construction apartments developed through four construction firms registered in Ramana's wife's name.

They also detected over two kilograms of gold, bank deposits worth ₹52.02 lakh, vehicles, and pricey household items.

And this isn't his first brush with trouble: back in 2019, Ramana was caught taking a bribe and had cash plus gold seized too.

He'll be facing a special judge as investigations continue.