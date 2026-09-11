Telangana agencies solve Madras Regiment armory theft in 10 days
A major military weapons theft at Secunderabad's Madras Regiment armory was solved in just 10 days, thanks to quick teamwork by Telangana Counter Intelligence, Hyderabad Task Force, and Malkajgiri Police.
The theft came to light on August 31, when a Lieutenant Colonel of the Madras Regiment filed a complaint and kicked off the investigation.
Weapons stolen, insider detained
Thieves got away with four AK-203 rifles, one INSAS rifle, seven pistols, night-vision gear, and nearly 2,000 rounds of ammunition.
Investigators found signs of an inside job: CCTV cameras were tampered with and night guards weren't alert.
After questioning about 10 people from the regiment, they detained an insider.
Now they're tracking transport routes and possible black market links. Official updates on arrests are expected soon.