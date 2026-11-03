Telangana agriculture officer G Ramesh arrested over ₹20,000 fertilizer bribe
India
A Telangana government agriculture officer, G Ramesh, got caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a ₹20,000 bribe at his office in Sangareddy district.
He allegedly asked for the money to smooth things over for a fertilizer business run by the complainant's son-in-law.
G Ramesh had earlier pocketed ₹10,000
Turns out, this was not a one-time thing: Ramesh had already pocketed ₹10,000 earlier and was aiming for a total of ₹30,000.
The ACB says he used his position for personal gain.
Now that he has been arrested, Ramesh will face court in Hyderabad while the case is under investigation.