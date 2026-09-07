Telangana allocates ₹1,000cr for 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
India
Telangana is gearing up for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu with a massive ₹1,000 crore budget.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka shared that the focus is on restoring historic temples and making things smoother for pilgrims heading to the festival.
₹200cr for Dharmapuri Assembly constituency upgrades
Out of the total funds, ₹200 crore will go into developing Dharmapuri Assembly constituency (think new pushkar ghats at Dharmapuri and Kotilingala).
The reconstruction of the historic Sri Ugra Narasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri, at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore, was also announced.
Foundation stones were also laid for fresh roadwork and riverfront upgrades to help handle all the festival crowds.