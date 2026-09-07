Telangana allocates ₹1,000cr for 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Out of the total funds, ₹200 crore will go into developing Dharmapuri Assembly constituency (think new pushkar ghats at Dharmapuri and Kotilingala).

The reconstruction of the historic Sri Ugra Narasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri, at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore, was also announced.

Foundation stones were also laid for fresh roadwork and riverfront upgrades to help handle all the festival crowds.