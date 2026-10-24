Telangana announces 4 month job program for daily wage workers
India
Telangana has announced a four-month job program to support daily-wage workers struggling with the ongoing drought.
Announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the scheme kicks off after Sankranti and runs till May, aiming to ease financial stress using both state and central funds.
Telangana steps up drought relief measures
With water reserves dropping below 20%, the state is stepping up efforts: restoring farm roads, helping cattle owners, and making sure everyone has access to drinking water.
The government is also launching a toll-free helpline, a monitoring app for local leaders, and spreading awareness through events so people stay informed and supported during this tough time.