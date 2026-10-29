Telangana announces mandal level committees to tackle El Nino impacts
Telangana is getting proactive about El Nino: those changing weather patterns that can mess with water, farming, and rural life.
The state just announced new mandal-level committees, led by local development officers and including people from agriculture and irrigation.
Their mission: help communities handle less water and tougher conditions.
Committees grow fodder and maintain tanks
These teams will work on practical fixes like growing extra fodder with self-help groups, keeping small irrigation tanks in shape, and building cattle troughs so animals don't go thirsty.
They'll also create wage jobs through projects like roads and culverts.
Every week, the committees will check their progress and report back to district officials (except in Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri).
It's all about helping villages stay resilient when the climate gets tricky.