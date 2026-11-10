Telangana asks banks to ease crop loans amid drought
Telangana is asking banks to give farmers a break on their crop loans after a tough El Nino-driven drought.
State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in charge of the finance portfolio, says farmers need fresh credit for the upcoming Rabi season and urges banks to work closely with them so they can keep going.
Telangana declares drought in 365 mandals
The state has declared 365 mandals across 31 districts as drought-affected, with 111 being severely affected.
Power usage spiked last month as farmers tried to save their crops, showing just how much they're struggling.
The government wants quick financial help, more support for less water-hungry crops, and is pushing schemes like Rajiv Yuva Vikasam to boost self-employment activities.