Telangana AYUSH students, junior doctors return after nearly monthlong strike
India
After nearly a month of striking, Telangana's AYUSH students and junior doctors are back to work.
They were pushing for a long-overdue stipend hike and equal pay with allopathy (modern medicine) peers.
The strike ended when Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha promised their stipends would finally be raised.
Telangana minister vows AYUSH stipend parity
The minister assured the group that the government will revise AYUSH stipends (something that hasn't happened in almost 10 years) and bring them on par with allopathy doctors.
He also said an official order will be issued soon, making the decision formal.
For many young AYUSH doctors, this is a win after years of waiting for fair pay.