Telangana chemists to join nationwide strike on May 20, 2026

Chemists cite AI forged prescriptions

Local chemist groups say e-pharmacies are bending the rules: selling medicines without proper physical verification of prescriptions and even using AI-generated fakes.

They're also worried about easy access to habit-forming drugs online, which could lead to bigger health risks.

On top of that, deep discounting by large companies is making it tough for small shops to survive, especially outside cities.

The protesters want pandemic-era rules rolled back so everyone plays by the same standards.