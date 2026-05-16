Telangana chemists to join nationwide strike on May 20, 2026
Chemists across Telangana are set to join a nationwide strike on May 20, 2026, protesting issues like unregulated online pharmacies, heavy discounts from big companies, and what they see as government inaction.
The Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association (TTCDA), affiliated to AIOCD, said more than 12.40 lakh chemists and drug distributors across the country are expected to participate, which could affect nearly 5 crore dependents linked to the pharmaceutical trade.
Chemists cite AI forged prescriptions
Local chemist groups say e-pharmacies are bending the rules: selling medicines without proper physical verification of prescriptions and even using AI-generated fakes.
They're also worried about easy access to habit-forming drugs online, which could lead to bigger health risks.
On top of that, deep discounting by large companies is making it tough for small shops to survive, especially outside cities.
The protesters want pandemic-era rules rolled back so everyone plays by the same standards.