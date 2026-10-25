Telangana CID arrests 14 rice millers for sanna rakam swap
Telangana's CID just arrested 14 rice millers for swapping out fine variety Sanna Rakam paddy with cheaper rice during the recent Kharif season.
The arrests happened after a complaint by the General Manager (Procurement) of the Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation on October 24, 2026.
Basically, these millers sent lower-quality rice to the Food Corporation of India instead of what was agreed, which led to financial losses and broke supply contracts.
Diversion caused about ₹1.69cr lost bonuses
Investigators discovered that mills in Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Mulugu districts diverted 3,385.820 metric tons of coarse rice, costing about ₹1.69 crore in lost bonuses.
Even bigger losses could have followed, with 45,414.833 metric tons allocated for conversion and a possible ₹242 crore at risk.
Authorities stepped in quickly to stop more damage.
The probe is still on to see if officials were involved or if there's a wider conspiracy behind this mess, reminding everyone why keeping food supply chains honest really matters.