Telangana CID arrests 14 rice millers for sanna rakam swap

Telangana's CID just arrested 14 rice millers for swapping out fine variety Sanna Rakam paddy with cheaper rice during the recent Kharif season.

The arrests happened after a complaint by the General Manager (Procurement) of the Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation on October 24, 2026.

Basically, these millers sent lower-quality rice to the Food Corporation of India instead of what was agreed, which led to financial losses and broke supply contracts.