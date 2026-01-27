Telangana: Class 8 girl dies after jumping off moving auto
A tragic accident at Borlam Gurukul Social Welfare Girls's Residential School in Telangana has left students and families shaken.
On Sunday evening, 13-year-old Sangeetha died after jumping from a moving autorickshaw on campus, following other students who were getting off after helping with Republic Day preparations.
She suffered severe head injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Case status and community response
Police have booked a case against the school's regular autorickshaw driver and principal, looking into possible safety lapses or impairment.
Sangeetha's family, heartbroken by her loss, protested at the school demanding accountability for what they say was preventable negligence.
The incident has sparked wider concerns about student safety in schools, with CCTV footage reportedly showing the girls jumping or falling.