Telangana CM gives ₹5 lakh to Madina bus fire victims
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed out ₹5 lakh cheques to the families of 44 Hyderabad residents who lost their lives in the tragic Madina bus fire last November.
In total, ₹2.23 crore was distributed, with survivor Mohammed Abdul Shoeb also receiving ₹3 lakh as financial assistance.
Bus collided with a tanker
The accident happened when a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Makkah crashed into a diesel tanker near Madina, killing 44-45 people—including men, women, and kids—from several Hyderabad neighborhoods.
Government stepped up
Despite usual policy limits, the government stepped up: they sent officials to help with funerals in Madina and arranged visas so two family members per victim could travel there.
This move was meant to offer real support and closure after such a tough loss.