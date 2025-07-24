Next Article
Telangana CM puts flood-prone areas on high alert amid rains
With heavy rains soaking Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has put flood-prone areas on high alert.
More rain is expected in the coming days, raising concerns about overflowing tanks and lakes.
To stay ahead of any problems, Reddy has told district officials to keep a close eye on things and team up with other departments to manage the risks.
Urge to speed up relief work
From New Delhi, Reddy urged local administrations to speed up relief work—especially for people living in low-lying spots that could get hit hardest.
Officials have been asked to stay put in their districts for quick responses, while senior leaders are checking in regularly to make sure everyone's working together and ready if things get worse.