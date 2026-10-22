Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and wife Geetha attend Mysuru Dasara
India
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his wife Geetha joined the famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations this week.
They caught the Jambo Savaari, a colorful parade where Goddess Chamundeshwari's idol rides atop an elephant in a golden seat.
The event was packed with vibrant folk dances, music, and a real showcase of Karnataka's traditions.
D.K. Shivakumar invites Revanth Reddy
Reddy was invited by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, showing off some genuine interstate friendship.
Before the parade, he took part in prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple, embracing local rituals.
The festival also brought together distinguished guests from India and abroad, highlighting how Mysuru Dasara connects people through shared heritage and cultural pride.