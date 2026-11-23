Telangana is set to host the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 from December 7-9 at Young India Skills University in Bharat Future City.

Spanning a massive 80,000 square meters, the event aims to bring together over 1,000 companies and nearly 1,500 CEOs, managing directors, investors, and diplomats have expressed interest in attending, with another 1,500 industry representatives expected.

Announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the summit promises big names and fresh opportunities.