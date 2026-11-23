Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026
Telangana is set to host the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 from December 7-9 at Young India Skills University in Bharat Future City.
Spanning a massive 80,000 square meters, the event aims to bring together over 1,000 companies and nearly 1,500 CEOs, managing directors, investors, and diplomats have expressed interest in attending, with another 1,500 industry representatives expected.
Announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the summit promises big names and fresh opportunities.
Expos, conclaves and Telangana culture
Expect major events like Raksha Expo, IndiaJoy (with companies like Adobe and Sony), and Pharma and Life Sciences Expo.
The summit will also feature a Climate Conclave with Sadhguru, an Education Conclave with Oxford University and IIT Hyderabad, plus a showcase of Telangana's culture: from Kakatiya architecture to unique local products.
High-tech touches like facial recognition for entry and dedicated liaison officers for international guests are planned to keep things smooth and welcoming.