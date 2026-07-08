Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches free government school meals
Telangana just rolled out a free breakfast and lunch program for all government school students from nursery to Class 12.
Launched by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the program is designed to help children, especially those from families where parents might not have time to cook before school, get healthy meals so they can focus better in class.
Telangana spends ₹27,000 annually on schools
This move is part of Telangana's bigger push for better education and child health.
The state spends about ₹27,000 annually on education to upgrade government schools, aiming to match private standards.
Alongside this, nutrition programs like Balamrutham continue supporting young children's growth.
As Reddy put it, the goal is simple: "Our goal is to provide quality education to students... We are not introducing such schemes for vote-bank but for the better future of the students."