Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches free government school meals

Telangana spends ₹27,000 annually on schools

This move is part of Telangana's bigger push for better education and child health.

The state spends about ₹27,000 annually on education to upgrade government schools, aiming to match private standards.

Alongside this, nutrition programs like Balamrutham continue supporting young children's growth.

As Reddy put it, the goal is simple: "Our goal is to provide quality education to students... We are not introducing such schemes for vote-bank but for the better future of the students."