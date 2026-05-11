Telangana CM seeks probe after police delay in harassment complaint
India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for an immediate investigation after Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Bhagirath, was accused of sexually harassing a minor.
The complaint was filed on May 8, 2026, but action was delayed: something Reddy questioned the police about directly.
Police cite PM Modi visit
The police said they were busy with security for PM Modi's Hyderabad visit when the complaint came in.
Now, under the Chief Minister's orders, a special team will probe the case.
Women's groups and political parties have criticized the slow response and are alleging a soft approach by the police.