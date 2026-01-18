Telangana CM wants auto-debit for traffic fines
India
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has pitched a new idea: link vehicle owners' bank account details at the time of vehicle registration so that challan amounts can be automatically deducted when an offence/challan is issued.
The goal? Make it easier to collect fines and push people to actually follow road rules.
Why does it matter?
Reddy is also ending discounts on traffic challans and calling for stricter action on drunk driving, saying year-end waivers just make people ignore the law.
India's high rate of road deaths is the backdrop here.
But not everyone's happy—opposition parties warn this could mess with privacy and banking rules, sparking debate over whether safety should come at the cost of personal consent.