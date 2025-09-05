Next Article
Telangana CM's teachers-eating-with-students plan comes after food poisoning incidents
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that government school teachers should have lunch with their students, hoping to boost the quality and safety of mid-day meals after some recent food poisoning incidents.
He shared this plan during Teachers's Day celebrations in September 2024, and even said he'll join students for meals himself.
Reddy's other plans for education sector
This move is primarily aimed at making school lunches safer.
Reddy also wants to send 200 teachers abroad each year to learn new teaching ideas from places like Singapore and South Korea.
While the state spends big on schools, challenges remain. The new education policy being drafted is intended to address issues around access and quality.