Telangana considers local bodies levying entertainment tax after constitutional update
India
Telangana is thinking about letting local bodies charge an entertainment tax after GST replaced many old local taxes.
Thanks to a constitutional update, cities and towns could collect extra money from entertainments and amusements.
Telangana Chief Secretary leads tax review
A committee led by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao is on the job checking out how other states handle this tax and figuring out what would work for Telangana.
The goal? To help local governments bounce back financially after losing revenue to GST, using new powers granted by the constitutional amendment.