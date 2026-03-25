Telangana cop's organ donation gives others a 2nd chance
A Telangana head constable, Nallala Laxmirajam, 55, gave others a second chance at life after his family donated his organs when he was declared brain dead after collapsing at his residence on March 22 due to a sharp rise in blood pressure.
Thanks to their decision and the Jeevandan program, the harvested organs — two kidneys — were retrieved for transplantation and can benefit up to two recipients.
Family grateful for the decision
Jeevandan guided Laxmirajam's family from Jagtial district through the process, making sure they understood how organ donation could help others.
Two kidneys were among the donated organs, directly helping people waiting for transplants.
Family members said they were grateful that his organs would help others, a small comfort during a tough time.