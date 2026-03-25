Telangana cop's organ donation gives others a 2nd chance India Mar 25, 2026

A Telangana head constable, Nallala Laxmirajam, 55, gave others a second chance at life after his family donated his organs when he was declared brain dead after collapsing at his residence on March 22 due to a sharp rise in blood pressure.

Thanks to their decision and the Jeevandan program, the harvested organs — two kidneys — were retrieved for transplantation and can benefit up to two recipients.