Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests 101 in nearly ₹17cr fraud
India
The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau just pulled off a major cybercrime crackdown, arresting 101 people linked to fraud networks across five southern states and Puducherry.
The operation, which kicked off on September 23, uncovered scams involving mule bank accounts and nearly ₹17 crore in fake transactions.
Kerala tops list with 35 arrests
Kerala topped the list with 35 arrests, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 22.
Police seized loads of phones, SIM cards, and bank documents used for shady transfers.
Most of those caught were agents or mule account holders moving money through ATMs or international channels.
The investigation is tied to 51 cases and has already flagged 1,172 cybercrime links across India, so there's more digging to come.