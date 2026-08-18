Telangana draft voter list omits 7.3 million names, CEO says

If your name's missing or needs fixing, you can apply for corrections until September 16 using Form 6.

The recent revision found 16.99% of voters had shifted homes: 1,125,546 electors were untraceable, 670,203 had already enrolled elsewhere, and about 3.18 lakh duplicate registrations were spotted.

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts saw some of the biggest drops in voter numbers (over 40% in certain areas).

Plus, about 318,000 duplicate registrations were spotted and are being verified right now.

You can check updated lists at local offices or online.