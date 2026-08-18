Telangana draft voter list omits 7.3 million names, CEO says
Big update for Telangana: 7.3 million names have not been included in the draft voter list, mostly because people moved away, passed on, or were listed more than once.
The Chief Electoral Officer, C Sudharshan Reddy, also mentioned that another 9.2 million will get notices over anomalies or failure to establish a link with the 2002 rolls.
Use Form 6 by September 16
If your name's missing or needs fixing, you can apply for corrections until September 16 using Form 6.
The recent revision found 16.99% of voters had shifted homes: 1,125,546 electors were untraceable, 670,203 had already enrolled elsewhere, and about 3.18 lakh duplicate registrations were spotted.
Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts saw some of the biggest drops in voter numbers (over 40% in certain areas).
Plus, about 318,000 duplicate registrations were spotted and are being verified right now.
You can check updated lists at local offices or online.