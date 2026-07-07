Telangana DSP Sankireddy Bheem Reddy arrested for ₹300cr illegal assets

Sankireddy Bheem Reddy diary exposed assets

The real game-changer was a personal diary Reddy had shared with his sons before a pilgrimage: it detailed all his secret properties and investments.

Thanks to this diary, investigators were able to trace hidden assets like villas, commercial spaces, approximately 55 acres of land, over ₹43 lakh in cash, two kilograms of gold, and more.

The evidence led straight to his arrest at home in Hyderabad.