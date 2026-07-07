Telangana DSP Sankireddy Bheem Reddy arrested for ₹300cr illegal assets
India
A senior Telangana police officer, DSP Sankireddy Bheem Reddy, has been arrested after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) uncovered illegal assets worth a jaw-dropping ₹300 crore.
The ACB searched 16 places across Telangana and Karnataka, finding everything from luxury homes and farmland to piles of cash, gold, and silver.
Sankireddy Bheem Reddy diary exposed assets
The real game-changer was a personal diary Reddy had shared with his sons before a pilgrimage: it detailed all his secret properties and investments.
Thanks to this diary, investigators were able to trace hidden assets like villas, commercial spaces, approximately 55 acres of land, over ₹43 lakh in cash, two kilograms of gold, and more.
The evidence led straight to his arrest at home in Hyderabad.