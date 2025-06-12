What's the story

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has unearthed assets worth around ₹60 crore from a senior irrigation engineer in Telangana, Nune Sridhar, after searches were conducted at his residence.

The raids were conducted at 14 locations as part of a disproportionate assets case registered against him on June 9.

Sridhar, who previously worked on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), was arrested after the searches revealed properties and valuables far exceeding his known income sources.