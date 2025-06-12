Telangana engineer arrested after corruption bureau unearths ₹60cr disproportionate assets
What's the story
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has unearthed assets worth around ₹60 crore from a senior irrigation engineer in Telangana, Nune Sridhar, after searches were conducted at his residence.
The raids were conducted at 14 locations as part of a disproportionate assets case registered against him on June 9.
Sridhar, who previously worked on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), was arrested after the searches revealed properties and valuables far exceeding his known income sources.
Property discovery
Extensive real estate holdings across multiple districts
The ACB's raids uncovered a staggering list of assets owned by Sridhar.
These included a villa in Tellapur, a 4,500 sq ft flat in Shaikpet, three flats in Karimnagar, and commercial space in Ameerpet.
The list also featured four-story buildings at Malakpet (Hyderabad) and Warangal, an independent building in Karimnagar, and 16 acres of agricultural land across Warangal, Karimnagar, and Ranga Reddy districts.
Additional assets
Total value of all assets is approximately ₹60 crore
In addition to the extensive real estate holdings, Sridhar also reportedly owned two cars, gold ornaments, and bank deposits.
The total value of all assets, including real estate, cars, gold, and bank deposits, is approximately ₹60 crore.
The ACB is currently scrutinizing financial documents, property papers, and transaction records for links to potential benami holdings and corruption in irrigation contracts.
Project scrutiny
KLIP project mired in corruption allegations
The searches come on the day former CM Chandrasekhar Rao was questioned by the PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry into alleged irregularities in the conception and implementation of KLIP.
The commission is looking into the design, construction, and operation of major KLIP barrages, including Medigadda, following reports of structural issues.
The commission was formed in March 2024 after the Medigadda barrage began to sink following October 2023 floods.
The project had become a major issue during the 2023 Assembly elections.