Telangana extends upper age limit 2 years for uniformed recruitment
India
Good news if you're eyeing a government uniform: Telangana just added two more years to the upper age limit for direct recruitment in police, fire, prisons, Special Protection Force (SPF), excise, transport, and forest departments.
The goal? To give more young people a fair shot at these jobs.
Responds to candidates, follows may increase
This move is a direct response to requests from job seekers who wanted more time to prep for exams.
In May this year, the state had already bumped up the age limit by five years for one year; now this extra two-year extension means even more chances for those hoping to join Telangana's uniformed services.