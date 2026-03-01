Telangana families worried about loved ones in Gulf amid Iran-Israel tensions
With the recent escalation between Iran and the US-Israel combine, families in Telangana are worried about loved ones working in Gulf countries.
About 15 lakh people from the state—mostly blue-collar workers from districts like Nizamabad and Warangal—are employed across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.
Families checking in frequently
To stay connected and calm nerves, families have been checking in frequently through online audio and video calls.
One woman from Narsingapur shared relief that her husband is safe in Riyadh. A woman from Pegadapalli expressed similar concern about the safety of her husband, who is working in Dubai.
In Sharjah, P Ramesh mentioned that everyday life hasn't changed much despite the conflict.
Help centers set up for Indian workers
Amid flight cancellations—including a Hyderabad-Dammam flight on February 28—the government has set up help centers for Indian workers in cities like Dubai and Riyadh.
NRI Advisory Committee vice-chairman Manda Bheem Reddy said the Indian government "will step in with assistance when required."