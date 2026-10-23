Telangana farmers demand per acre relief amid El Nino drought

Farmers in Telangana are asking the state government for ₹30,000 per acre for paddy, ₹50,000 for cotton and chili, and ₹20,000 for vegetables and other crops to make up for major crop losses caused by a tough El Nino-driven drought.

With water running low and officials advising against planting paddy this season, farmer groups say urgent relief and steady electricity are needed to protect what's left of their harvest.