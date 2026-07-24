Telangana farming struggles in Vanakalam as El Nino reduces water
Farming in Telangana is taking a hit this Vanakalam season, thanks to late rains and El Nino.
The southwest monsoon started on June 8 but hasn't brought enough water, leaving 27 of 33 districts with less rain than usual.
With groundwater dropping in over half the state and major reservoirs running low, irrigation options are shrinking fast.
Government urges drought friendly crops
The government wants farmers to switch to drought-friendly crops like bajra, foxtail millet, and redgram. Still, many are holding out hope for better weather and planting paddy or cotton as usual.
Farmers like P. Narasimhulu from Sangareddy have already invested in black gram and redgram but now face stunted crops due to the dry spell.
To help everyone adapt, officials are stepping up outreach programs and closely monitoring water resources across Telangana.