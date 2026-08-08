Telangana Finance Secretary appears in High Court after arrest order
India
Telangana's Finance Secretary, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, showed up in the High Court after the state did not pay stamp duty funds owed to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.
Things got serious when an arrest order was issued against him for not following earlier court instructions.
Finance Secretary says 25cr paid
After his appearance, the court dispensed with the appearance of Sultania. He said ₹25 crore was already paid and promised to clear the rest in three installments.
The judge, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, pointed out there are over 100 contempt cases pending and shared concerns about Telangana's financial health.
The case will be back in court on August 19.