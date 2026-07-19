Telangana forms 26-member expert committee to study El Nino effects
India
Telangana just put together a 26-member expert committee to figure out how El Nino could affect the state.
Led by State Planning Board Vice-Chairman G. Chinna Reddy, the group will focus on big issues like farming, water supply, and disaster readiness.
Their job is to spot weak points and see how prepared Telangana really is for any curveballs El Nino might throw.
Findings to guide Telangana government planning
The committee's findings will help shape government decisions on how to handle El Nino's impact.
With their report, Telangana hopes to roll out smarter plans that protect key sectors and boost readiness for future weather surprises.