Telangana gets ₹5,454cr for railways in Union Budget 2026-27

For Telangana, 3 out of 7 new high-speed train corridors

India's railway budget includes a capital allocation of ₹2.77 lakh crore this year, while the overall capital expenditure for Indian Railways is a record ₹2.93 lakh crore, with plans to build new lines and upgrade trains nationwide.

For Telangana, three out of seven new high-speed train corridors will start from Hyderabad—connecting it to Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai in under three hours each.

This could mean faster travel for work or college and more opportunities as Hyderabad becomes a bigger hub for tech and business.

Plus, overall infrastructure spending is up too, which means better connectivity and smoother commutes are on the horizon.