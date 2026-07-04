Telangana government announces 6,424 direct recruitment police posts under TPRB

Orders add 5,000 and 1,424 posts

The first order covers 5,000 spots across 10 categories: think roles like Police Constable (Civil), Armed Reserve Constable, and Sub-Inspector. There are even specialized posts like Driver and Assistant Sub-Inspector (FPB).

A second order added another 1,424 positions focused on more Sub-Inspectors and Constables.

TPRB will handle all the details about who can apply and when. This big hiring push aims to boost both numbers and efficiency in the state's police force.