Telangana government announces 6,424 direct recruitment police posts under TPRB
Looking to join the police force in Telangana? The state government just announced 6,424 new openings for direct recruitment.
Two official orders have cleared the way, and the Telangana State Police Recruitment Board (TPRB) is set to run the show, so if you've been waiting for a chance, this could be it.
Orders add 5,000 and 1,424 posts
The first order covers 5,000 spots across 10 categories: think roles like Police Constable (Civil), Armed Reserve Constable, and Sub-Inspector. There are even specialized posts like Driver and Assistant Sub-Inspector (FPB).
A second order added another 1,424 positions focused on more Sub-Inspectors and Constables.
TPRB will handle all the details about who can apply and when. This big hiring push aims to boost both numbers and efficiency in the state's police force.