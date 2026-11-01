Telangana government employees seek 5-day week to save water, power
India
Telangana government employees in Hyderabad want to switch to a five-day workweek, hoping it will help save water and power as El Nino strains resources.
Their plan would trim the current six-day, 39-hour schedule down to five days and 37.5 hours, making workdays a bit longer but freeing up an extra day off.
Joint Action Committee backs 5-day plan
The Joint Action Committee representing state employees is backing this move, saying it could cut pollution and boost efficiency without costing extra.
They are also urging the government to follow the central government's example, thinking more sustainable commutes and less reliance on gasoline while highlighting that happier, more productive employees could be a win for everyone.