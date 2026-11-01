Telangana: Gummadi Savitha, 2 lovers arrested for alleged lake murder
India
In Telangana, police arrested Gummadi Savitha and her two lovers for allegedly killing her husband, Chakali alias Gummadi Kashiram.
The group tried to make it look like an accident by inviting him out for drinks on October 23, then strangling him and leaving his body in a lake.
Suspects confess, face bns charges
Kashiram's father grew suspicious and reported the death.
A postmortem confirmed it was murder, so police dug deeper, collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.
The three confessed during questioning, and now face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police have seized their phones and are still investigating to make sure nothing is missed.