Telangana HC denies temporary arrest protection to Bandi Bhageerath Sai

Bhageerath accused, POCSO sections invoked

The case started after a 17-year-old girl's mother accused Bhageerath of sexual harassment.

Bhageerath then filed his own complaint, saying her family tried to force him into marriage and demanded ₹5 crore by threatening false cases.

Stricter POCSO sections were invoked after the victim's statement was recorded.

There are also worries about evidence tampering and social media attacks as both sides wait for further legal steps.