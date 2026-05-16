Telangana HC denies temporary arrest protection to Bandi Bhageerath Sai
The Telangana High Court has decided not to give temporary protection from arrest to Bandi Bhageerath Sai, the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
After late-night hearings on Friday, Justice T Madhavi Devi said orders will be issued on the next vacation court day.
Bhageerath accused, POCSO sections invoked
The case started after a 17-year-old girl's mother accused Bhageerath of sexual harassment.
Bhageerath then filed his own complaint, saying her family tried to force him into marriage and demanded ₹5 crore by threatening false cases.
Stricter POCSO sections were invoked after the victim's statement was recorded.
There are also worries about evidence tampering and social media attacks as both sides wait for further legal steps.