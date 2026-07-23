Telangana head constable Swamy dies by suicide at police headquarters
India
A Telangana head constable named Swamy, 40, died by suicide at the Telangana Police headquarters early Thursday morning.
He reportedly used his service pistol in the guard's restroom, and was found by a colleague soon after.
The police confirmed he died on the spot.
Note for family while police investigate
Swamy left a note asking that no one blame his wife or children, describing them as "good people" and saying he'd keep looking after them even after his death.
Police are now looking into possible personal or work-related reasons behind this tragic event.